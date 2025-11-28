Suspect carjacks Amazon delivery truck, crashes into multiple cars in Mid-City

The Brief An Amazon truck was stolen in the Mid-City area on Black Friday. At least four other cars were hit after the truck crashed into them. The suspect is still outstanding.



An Amazon delivery truck was stolen in broad daylight then crashed into several parked cars in Mid-City.



As of Friday evening, police said they are still searching for the suspect.

What we know:

"We heard a loud smash and ran to the window," said Jorge Granera.

Residents on W 21st St. woke up to an Amazon truck that triggered a chain reaction of destruction after ramming into a grey truck. At least four parked cars were either dented or heavily damaged.

"I was like oh pick up the dog there’s glass and then my son's like, wait a minute that’s your car, so that’s how I found out," said Tallie Lafleur who was visiting from San Diego.

LAPD said the call came in Friday morning that a vehicle, which turned out to be an Amazon truck, had been stolen. They said the suspect then crashed the vehicle several blocks away, along West 21st Street.

What they're saying:

"I don’t think I’m going to be driving that ever again so that’s a bummer, I had that car for like 10 years," said Granera.

Jorge Granera says fortunately he was not inside his car when it was hit.

"We ran out and everyone was seeing the guy run off that way, you know about two blocks."

Another Amazon vehicle was also seemingly targeted earlier this week. Two carjacking suspects were arrested after leading deputy sheriffs on a pursuit in Lakewood.

Authorities say an Amazon driver's car was taken while the driver was delivering packages.

"I’m going to head back to San Diego today, I got a rental car," said Tallie Lafleur.

For the people in Mid-City, their cars are beat-up, but they're still counting their blessings the day after Thanksgiving.

"I’m grateful none of us were in the cars," said Lafleur.

"Luckily no one was in there, no one got hurt but I don’t think I’m going to see that car again," said Granera

FOX 11 reached out to Amazon for a comment about Friday's crash. The company says they are aware of the incident and looking into it.