Michelin Guide adds 7 LA-area restaurants: See the list

The Brief The Michelin Guide has added seven Los Angeles restaurants. Across California, 15 restaurants were added to the Michelin guide this month. These restaurants could receive Bib Gourmands or even Michelin stars at next year's Michelin ceremony.



From French cuisine to sushi and nearly everything in between, Los Angeles is packed with amazing restaurants that are bound to make your mouth water. Now there are even more to add to your list as the Michelin Guide just added seven Los Angeles-area restaurants.

Michelin Guide additions in California

What we know:

The Michelin Guide announced their annual California additions last week. Seven restaurants in the Los Angeles area made the cut — the most of any city.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE (2024) Michelin Guide adds 9 LA restaurants: See the list

Across the state, Michelin added 15 restaurants to their guide. The Bay Area got five restaurants added to the list. The rest were scattered across Carmel-By-The-Sea, Petaluma and Sonoma.

These restaurants would be eligible to receive Bib Gourmands or even Michelin stars at next year's Michelin ceremony.

Of the 10 restaurants added to the guide in 2024, one restaurant was awarded one Michelin star and another received two of the highly-coveted stars.

Michelin Guide new Los Angeles restaurants

Local perspective:

Here are the seven restaurants added to the guide this year:

Bar Etoile, Los Angeles (Californian)

Kusano, Culver City (Sushi)

Mori Nozomi, Los Angeles (Sushi)

Rasarumah, Los Angeles (Malaysian)

Restaurant Ki, Los Angeles (Korean Contemporary)

Seline, Santa Monica (Californian)

Tomat, Los Angeles (Californian)

Here are the other restaurants added to the guide from across California:

Stationæry, Carmel-by-the-Sea (American)

Sun Moon Studio, Oakland (Chinese)

Table Culture Provisions (Petaluma)

Four Kings, San Francisco (Chinese)

Prelude, San Francisco (Southern)

The Wild, San Francisco (Contemporary)

Verjus, San Francisco (French)

Enclos, Sonoma (Contemporary)

More on this year's additions can be found here.

For a full list of Michelin-starred restaurants in California as of 2024, tap or click here.