Metrolink's new 'Arrow' train service from Redlands to San Bernardino begins

Metrolink on Monday marked the opening of its new "Arrow" line, which features clean-air rail technology, new tracks, enhanced street crossings, quiet zones, and five stations along the nine-mile route between downtown San Bernardino and downtown Redlands.

Arrow connects the East Valley of San Bernardino County to a transit hub providing access to all points west.

The stations include San Bernardino - Downtown Station; San Bernardino - Tippecanoe Station; Redlands - Esri Station; Redlands - Downtown Station; Redlands - University Station.

"The launch of Arrow signals the next generation of passenger rail service across our region. This clean-air service will help to improve air quality while providing direct access to the Metrolink system for tens of thousands of additional riders in one of the fastest-growing population and economic centers in the nation," said Art Bishop, President of the SBCTA Board and Mayor pro Tem of the Town of Apple Valley.

Arrow schedule and fare information can be found at metrolinktrains.com/arrow. For more information riders can text or call Metrolink at (800) 371-5465 or submit an email through its Customer Service webpage.