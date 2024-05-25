Memorial Day 2024: Watch live events from around the country

Ever wonder how the rest of America observes Memorial Day?

This Monday, you can be a part of Memorial Day observances across the nation with LiveNOW from FOX.

The day will be filled with walks, observances, parades and other celebrations.

FILE - Sean Casey, from Camarillo, visits the graves of his father James, who served with the Army during WWII and his mother Patricia, who died this past January, on Memorial Day ceremony at the Los Angeles National Cemetery, in Los Angeles, CA, Mon Expand

RELATED: When is Memorial Day traffic the worst? AAA shares best times to drive

Memorial Day live events to watch include:

National Parks Memorial Day Service, 10 a.m. ET

Memorial Day observance at The Wall-Vietnam, 1 p.m. ET

National Memorial Day Parade, 2 p.m. ET

Streams are subject to availability and breaking news.

RELATED: Memorial Day 2024: What's open, closed

Where to watch

You can watch LiveNOW from FOX for free wherever you stream, from your TV to your phone to your tablet.

You can find LiveNOW from FOX on FOX NOW, Amazon Freevee, Amazon News, fuboTV, LG Channels, Plex, The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, Tubi, Vizio WatchFree+, Xumo, YouTube and YouTube TV.