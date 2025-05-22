Memorial Day 2025: Here are some travel tips for the busy holiday weekend

As a record number of Americans prepare to hit the road for Memorial Day weekend, the American Automobile Association (AAA) is urging drivers to inspect their vehicles to avoid roadside emergencies. With more than 45 million people expected to travel, officials warn that simple maintenance checks can prevent major disruptions.

What we know:

AAA says it responded to over 356,000 roadside emergencies during the 2024 Memorial Day weekend, with the most common issues being flat tires, dead batteries, and lockouts.



To help prevent similar issues this year, AAA recommends that drivers:

Check tire pressure and tread

Inspect brakes

Test the vehicle’s battery

Replace wiper blades that streak or don’t clear the windshield effectively

Check and top off fluid levels

Restock and replenish the vehicle’s emergency kit



Driving remains the most popular way to travel during the holiday. AAA projects 39.4 million people will travel by car over the long weekend—an increase of one million drivers compared to last year. That represents about 87% of all travelers.

Timeline:

Memorial Day weekend travel officially begins on Thursday, May 22, and runs through Monday, May 26. If projections hold, this year will break the previous record for Memorial Day travel, set in 2005.

What they're saying:

According to a statement released by the California Highway Patrol, more officers will be posted on state highways as part of a maximum enforcement period. The CHP says this period will begin at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, May 23, and end at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 26.

CHP officials said enforcement efforts will focus on "impaired and reckless drivers, as well as those who do not buckle their seat belts."