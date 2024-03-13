Mega Millions jackpot goes up to $792 million after no one won Tuesday

Feeling lucky? There's still time to go big!

Mega Millions' jackpot has gone up to at least $792 million late Tuesday night after lottery officials revealed no winners were identified.

Below were the winning numbers from the Mar. 12 drawing, which apparently no one got:

2, 16,31, 57, 64. MB: 24

The next drawing will be held Friday, March 15 at 8 p.m. PT.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 792 million reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Mega Millions' website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments, a process that is identical to Powerball with their payouts.