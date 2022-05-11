Mega Millions says host called wrong number in Tuesday's drawing

Whoops!

Mega Millions announced Wednesday it has temporarily paused prize payments after the host announced the wrong number during Tuesday night's drawing.

John Crow mistakenly called the gold Mega Ball as 6 when it was actually a 9, according to lottery officials.

"The 9 ball was drawn into the chamber and is the official result. The results of the drawing were audited by Preston CPA. The official results for the May 10, 2022, drawing ... are the white balls 15, 19, 20, 61, and 70, plus the gold Mega Ball 9. We apologize for the confusion," officials said in a statement.

The jackpot was an estimated $86 million with a cash option of $49.1 million.

Lottery officials advise all players to hold on to their tickets for the May 10 drawing until the issue is resolved.

The next estimated jackpot is $99 million, with a cash option of $57 million, for the drawing on Friday, May 13.