Medical helicopter vandalized in San Bernardino County

The Brief A medical helicopter was found covered with graffiti in Hesperia on Sunday. It is unknown how the suspect or suspects got into the secure location. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hesperia Police Department.



An investigation is underway after a medical transportation helicopter was found covered in graffiti in Hesperia.

Sheriff's deputies responded to 7070 Summit Valley Road on Oct. 27 just before 5:30 a.m. on a report of vandalism.

At the scene, deputies located a Mercy Air helicopter vandalized with graffiti.

How the suspect or suspects got into the secured location is under investigation.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Hesperia Police Department at (760) 947-1500 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.