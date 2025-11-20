McDonald's Grinch Happy Meal: When, where to get it

The Brief McDonald's is releasing a special holiday meal next month called The Grinch Meal. The limited-time meal is inspired by the famous character and includes a special gift. The meal will be available at participating restaurants starting Dec. 2.



McDonald’s is getting into the holiday spirit with a meal inspired by the mean one, himself: The Grinch.

The fast-food chain has announced its releasing The Grinch Meal at participating restaurants across the U.S. on Dec. 2.

The specialty meal is through a partnership between McDonald’s and Dr. Seuss Enterprises.

Sprinkle the tangy, dill pickle seasoning into the McShaker bag and shake for a bold twist on our World Famous Fries® that will make your taste buds pucker with delight.

"THiS iS MY MEAL AND i DiDN'T PARTNER WiTH McDONALD'S OUT OF THE GOODNESS OF MY HEART," The Grinch wrote i in a handwritten note on crumpled paper from Mt. Crumpit, according to a McDonald's news release.

What's in the McDonald's Grinch Meal?

The McDonald's Grinch Meal includes:

- Choice of Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets

- Dill Pickle "Grinch Salt" McShaker Fries (tangy, dill pickle seasoning)

- Medium Drink

An extra gift

The Grinch is also being generous and adding a special gift with each meal: a pair of socks. The socks come in four colors—yellow, red, blue and green—and feature a handwritten message from The Grinch.

Which McDonald's can I get the Grinch Meal at?

The Grinch Meal will be available at all participating McDonald's restaurants across the United States. You'll have to check with the restaurants closest to you to see if they're participating.

It will be available beginning on Dec. 2, 2025, and will be available for a limited time. McDonald's did not provide an end date.

Who is The Grinch?

Jim Carrey looking through phone directory in a scene from the film 'How The Grinch Stole Christmas', 2000. (Photo by Universal/Getty Images)

The Grinch is a character that was created by children’s author Dr. Seuss. He’s the main character in the 1957 children’s book "How the Grinch Stole Christmas." The character was also featured in the 1966 television special "Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas."

The Grinch is best known for his surly disposition. He’s a grumpy recluse who hates Christmas.

There have been numerous adaptations of "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," including the 2000 live-action film starring Jim Carrey.