Group of looters take cash register from McDonald's in Leimert Park

The search is on for a group of rowdy teens who trashed a McDonald's restaurant in Leimert Park.

Juneteenth in Leimert Park was supposed to be a day of fun and unity – and for the most part, it absolutely was.

But blocks away from the peaceful festivities, a McDonald's franchise got hit by a group of young people going inside and trashing the place. In a cell phone video, screaming and yelling can be heard in the McDonald's near West 43rd Street and Crenshaw Boulevard as the raucous suspects rip the cash register out of the machine. In another video, a young suspect is seen walking out of the restaurant with the cash register.

In a video shared to social media, a teen smashes the cash register into the ground and the group of looters started grabbing money.

The manager of the restaurant had just left before the chaos ensued.

"It got a little hot for a second and it was a lot of people crowded together and everybody created, you know, some type of animosity," Teron Liggins, the McDonald's franchise manager said. "That's unfortunate for sure. I'm also a man of God. So, you know, I try not to fear anything but God. But at the same time, you got to be smart. You got to be cautious."

So far, one teenager was placed in custody in connection to the incident. The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the incident.