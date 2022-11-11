Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale has collected the largest payout in sports betting history.

On Thursday, Nov. 10, Mattress Mack was honored with a $30 million payout from Caesars Sportsbook.

"What can we say? We just wrote the biggest check in sports betting history to Mattress Mack for $30,000,000. Would we do it all again? You bet. While Mack may have won this round on the field, we’re proud of how we teamed up to support first responders and military veterans in Houston, Philly, and Atlantic City. And to Mack – we tip our Astros cap – and remind him that he can now support his Texans and Rockets…both attractively priced at +100000 to win a championship. The Astros are also currently +550 to win next year’s Fall Classic." – Ken Fuchs, COO, Caesars Digital

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Via Caesars Sportsbook

Sean McBurney, Regional President of Caesars Entertainment, and David Grolman, SVP - Chief Retail Sportsbook Officer, Caesars Digital, presented Mack with his winnings stemming from a bet placed on May 13, of $3 million at 10/1 odds for the Houston Astros to win the 2022 World Series.

Mack shared previously that he was offering incentives to customers to shop at his popular furniture store, Gallery Furniture, with promotional deals. When customers spent $3,000 on select mattresses, they would receive a refund if the Astros win the World Series.

Having placed multiple big bets with Caesars, Mack now has more than 11.3 million Caesars Rewards points. These points can be redeemed for unbeatable Caesars Rewards experiences, including discounted getaways at Caesar's destinations across the U.S., world-class culinary experiences, unrivaled entertainment, and more. Mack mentioned he plans to redeem his rewards points to treat his hard-working Gallery Furniture staff to an unforgettable experience at Caesars Palace soon.

And in case you missed it, Caesars Sportsbook, Mack, and Tempur-Sealy celebrated this historic bet by providing new mattresses to First Responders, Military Vets, and Active Duty military members in both World Series cities of Houston and Philly, as well as Atlantic City, during the Fall Classic.