Massive water main break rattles Fullerton residents

The Brief A water main burst in Fullerton, damaging a home and two cars. Neighbors reported that water, dirt, and rocks shot into the air for about 40 minutes.



A water main broke in Fullerton Sunday, damaging a home and two cars.

Video shows the main shooting water into the air like a geyser.

"There was a little shaking," said homeowner Nimesh Kharva. "It felt a little bit like an earthquake."

Surveillance video shows water bubbling on the street moments before it fired into the air.

"The main line broke," said Kharva. "There was a little shaking when it burst. It was basically bubbling and all of a sudden it burst open."

According to neighbors, water, dirt, and rocks were shooting into the air along Las Lanas Lane for about 40 minutes. Paint outside Kharva's home was chipped away, while two cars were damaged by rocks. Water also poured into the home through an open window, causing additional water damage inside.

"Two of my cars that were outside are pretty badly damaged," said Kharva. "There's gravel all over the house and all over the roof."

Some rocks even flew over Kharva's two-story home and into their backyard.

"Over the house and into the pool," said neighbor Pam Montgomery. "Unbelievable. I have no idea whether it's the heat that built that up, or old pipes, I have no idea."

Residents told FOX 11 that crews have been working on the water main along Las Lanas in recent weeks. Some say the roads need improvement.

"Fullerton roads suck," said neighbor Trevor Posch. "I don't know if the sinkhole, or this has anything to do with it, but as you can see look at our roads, they're s---. So, sure come in here and fix the sink hole, and fix our roads while you're at it."

Residents along Las Lanas were without water for several hours on Sunday. Crews worked into the night to fix the pipe.