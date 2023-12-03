Massive carport fire destroys 13 cars in Tustin

article

Orange County fire officials are investigating after a massive fire broke out in a carport in Tustin Saturday night.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Crews were called out to the 1400 block of Walnute Avenue, and found multiple cars on fire.

Video taken from the scene showed firefighters shooting the hoses at the carport, while onlookers watched from behind in the parking lot. The carport was destroyed, as well as approximately 13 cars, OCFA said. The damage to the structure and the cars was approximately $450,000.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

No one was injured in the fire. The OCFA said that firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading into the nearby apartment building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.