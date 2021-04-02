Maskless customer goes on racist rant while storming out of a Beverly Grove Jamba Juice

A maskless customer was caught on a cell phone video going on a racist rant as he stormed out of a Jamba Juice in Beverly Grove.

According to the person who shared the video on social media, the customer snapped after he was asked to wear a mask inside a Jamba Juice on Tuesday.

As the man walked out of the shop without a smoothie in hand and no face covering, he continued to berate the Jamba Juice employee and then started yelling at the person who took the video. At one point in the video, the man gave the Nazi salute before getting into the car and driving off.

While it is unclear if the green Mini Cooper actually belongs to the maskless customer, the video showed the car having a license plate from California, a state that has been under a mask mandate since June 2020.

