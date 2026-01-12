Mary J. Blige announces Las Vegas residency

article

The Brief Mary J. Blige will bring her talents to Sin City this summer for a Las Vegas residency. "Mary J. Blige: My Life, My Story: The Las Vegas Residency" will run for ten select dates in May and July. Tickets will go on sale beginning Friday, Jan. 16.



The Queen of Hip Hop Soul will rule the stage in Sin City this summer.

What we know:

The multi-talented Mary J. Blige announced "Mary J. Blige: My Life, My Story: The Las Vegas Residency" on social media Monday.

The residency includes ten scheduled dates at Dolby Live at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip from May 1–9 and July 10-18.

Ticket sales begin Friday, Jan. 16.

The backstory:

Mary J. Blige, 55, has won nine Grammy Awards, performed at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar, and now she'll add a Las Vegas residency to her list of accolades.

Her first hit single, "You Remind Me," was released in 1992 on her debut album "What’s the 411?" Mary J's other top singles include "Family Affair," "Real Love," "Be Without You," and "No More Drama."

She’s also starred in numerous films, including "The Help" and "Rock of Ages."

Last week, Deadline reported her deal with Lifetime has been extended, which includes three original films that will be inspired by her career.