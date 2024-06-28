Martin Mull, known for 'Roseanne' and 'Arrested Development' roles, dies at 80

Martin Mull, an actor known for his roles in "Roseanne", "Arrested Development" and many other shows, has died at 80 years old.

Mull's daughter posted on social media announcing her father's death on June 28. The actor's daughter, Maggie Mull, said in the social media post that her father was "never not funny."

Below is a statement published by Martin Mull's daughter on social media:

"I am heartbroken to share that my father passed away at home on June 27th, after a valiant fight against a long illness. He was known for excelling at every creative discipline imaginable and also for doing Red Roof Inn commercials. He would find that joke funny. He was never not funny. My dad will be deeply missed by his wife and daughter, by his friends and coworkers, by fellow artists and comedians and musicians, and—the sign of a truly exceptional person—by many, many dogs. I loved him tremendously."

Mull was known for his role as Gene Parmesan in Arrested Development, Leon Carp on Roseanne and Colonel Mustard in "Clue."