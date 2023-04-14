Mark Keppel High School in Alhambra deemed safe after lockdown

article

Students and staff at Mark Keppel High School in Alhambra were temporarily evacuated Friday morning for an investigation.

SkyFOX flew over the school around 11:15 a.m. and showed multiple patrol vehicles outside the campus and hundreds of students outside.

Multiple patrol vehicles were seen outside Mark Keppel High School in Alhambra the morning of April 14, 2023.

In a tweet, the Alhambra Unified School District said at 9:40 a.m. students and staff were evacuated outside while a safety matter was being investigated.

By 11:40 a.m., Alhambra PD said the school has been deemed safe and the lockdown would be lifted.