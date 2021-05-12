Mandatory evacuation order issued as brush fire burns near Llano

Firefighters are on scene, working to contain a brush fire burning near Palmdale.

The Pine Fire was reported Wednesday around 2 p.m. near Highway 138 and 248th Street East in the Llano area of Los Angeles County east of Palmdale.

The wind-driven fire has burned 150 acres and is threatening structures, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The flames were driven eastward toward Pinon Hills and Phelan by winds blowing at about 18 mph, according to reports from the scene.

Mandatory evacuation orders are in effect for Hwy 138 south to pine view rd. and Buchanan Rd. east to Smoke Tree Rd.

The cause of the fire is not known.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.