Man, woman killed in shooting at Asian restaurant in Monterey Park; gunman sought

A man and a woman were shot and killed at an Asian restaurant in Monterey Park on Monday night and authorities Tuesday were searching for the suspected gunman.

Officers responded at about 6:30 p.m. Monday to a 911 call of a shooting in the 500 block of West Garvey Avenue, east of Atlantic Boulevard. They found the victims, both of whom had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body and were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which was assisting Monterey Park police with the investigation.

Witnesses described the suspect as an Asian man in his late 30s or early 40s, and detectives believe the suspect knew and specifically targeted the victims, Koerner said, adding the shooting did not appear to be a random act of violence.

The ages and names of the victims were not disclosed, but authorities said they were both of Asian descent.

Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

CNS contributed to this report.