Man, woman killed in possible murder-suicide in Huntington Beach

Orange County authorities said a possible murder-suicide is under investigation in Huntington Beach.

Officers with the Huntington Beach Police Department were called to the 9500 block of Kensington Drive, located near the intersection of Bushard Street and Adams Avenue, around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Arriving officers found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was declared dead at the scene by authorities and the woman was taken to a local trauma center, where she died from her injuries.

Their names are not being released by officials at his time.

SUGGESTED: Family shot, killed in murder-suicide before eviction from foreclosed home: police

Huntington Beach PD said there is no threat to the public or community.

SUGGESTED: Pasadena couple killed in apparent murder-suicide

Anyone with information is asked to contact the HBPD hotline at 714-375-5066.

