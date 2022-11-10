Suspect wanted for allegedly recording up woman's skirt in Santa Ana: PD

article

Authorities are searching for a man accused of recording up a woman's skirt at a store in Santa Ana, according to police.

It happened on Aug. 16 around 6:42 p.m., police said.

The victim was at a local arts and crafts supply store when she felt someone touch the bottom of her right leg, authorities said. When the victim looked down, she saw a man using a cell phone to record up her skirt. She yelled at him, police said, and the suspect ran out of the store and into a gray Honda Civic.

The suspect was caught on camera, as well as the suspect's vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Santa Ana Police Department.