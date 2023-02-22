Man tried to hit people with car outside Santa Ana school before fiery chase: Police

A Santa Ana man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly trying to run people over with his car outside a local school, before leading police on a chase that ended with his car catching on fire, according to police.

Nicolas Sanudo was arrested Tuesday on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and evading a peace officer, the Santa Ana Police Department announced Wednesday.

Officers were called to MacArthur Intermediate School shortly before 5 p.m. on Feb. 21, after reports that someone was trying to hit pedestrians with their car. When officers got there, they found Sanudo. Officers said when they tried to stop him, he ran and led officers on a police chase.

SUGGESTED: Studio City residents concerned over serial exposer at Fryman Canyon

During the pursuit, Sanudo drove into a water channel in the 3000 block of South Flower Street, before his car flipped and caught on fire. Sanudo escaped from the car and ran and hid in a drainage tunnel, police said. That's where officers took him into custody.

No one was injured during the incident. Police are still investigating Sanudo's motive.

Anyone with information on this case should call the Santa Ana Police Department at 714-245-8390.