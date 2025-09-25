Expand / Collapse search

Man trapped after car crashes into building in Valley Glen

Published  September 25, 2025 3:03am PDT
Los Angeles
FOX 11
A man was briefly trapped after a car crashed into a building in Valley Glen.

LOS ANGELES - A man was briefly trapped after a car crashed into a building in Valley Glen.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a 2-car crash in the 13700 block of West Victory Boulevard a little before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 24.

A man's leg was trapped under the car, but was safely pulled out of the car, LAFD said. His injuries were not believed to be serious.

No one else was hurt in the wild crash.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Source: This report used information provided by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Los AngelesNorth HollywoodValley Village