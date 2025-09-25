Man trapped after car crashes into building in Valley Glen

The Brief A car crashed into a building in Valley Glen. A man was briefly trapped at the scene but was eventually rescued. No one else was hurt at the scene.



A man was briefly trapped after a car crashed into a building in Valley Glen.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a 2-car crash in the 13700 block of West Victory Boulevard a little before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 24.

A man's leg was trapped under the car, but was safely pulled out of the car, LAFD said. His injuries were not believed to be serious.

No one else was hurt in the wild crash.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.