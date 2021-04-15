Man suspected of stabbing estranged wife to death in Santa Clarita in custody after hours-long standoff

A standoff that lasted several hours has finally ended involving a man accused of killing his estranged wife. The suspect is accused of stabbing his wife to death, stealing her car and then leading deputies on a chase before crashing the car in the Northwest Antelope Valley area.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was able to take the estranged husband into custody peacefully a little after 10 p.m.

The stabbing was reported around 5:10 a.m. in the 22800 block of Fir Court, located near the intersection of San Francisquito Canyon Road and Copper Hill Drive. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Before she died at the hospital, she had identified the man who stabbed her as her estranged husband, James Matthew Dorsey, according to LASD Lt. Barry Hall.

Although he had nowhere to go, Dorsey refused to get out of the car, prompting a standoff between him and law enforcement officers in the area for about five hours.

The victim’s two children were also reportedly home at the time of the attack.

