Man shot at by ICE agent during California standoff in custody, family says

The Brief Francisco Longoria was detained after a standoff with CBP agents in San Bernardino, where agents opened fire on his work truck. Videos of the incident went viral, showing CBP agents smashing the truck's window, leading to an ICE-involved shooting investigation. The Department of Homeland Security accused Longoria of injuring two agents, but no video evidence has been released to support this claim.



A man who was shot at by federal agents during a standoff with U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Southern Califonria earlier in the month has been detained, his family tells FOX 11.

What we know:

Back on August 16, Francisco Longoria and multiple passengers were inside a work truck in San Bernardino when a group of masked men tried to get them to get out of the vehicle.

At one point during the standoff between Longoria, the truck passengers, and the masked men who were later revealed to be CBP agents, one of the federal agents began smashing the work truck. The sudden attack prompted the driver of the truck to drive off from the scene.

As the work truck took off from a scene, one of the CBP agents opened fire at Longoria and the passengers, prompting an ICE-involved shooting investigation.

Videos showing parts of the incident went viral on social media. An organization called Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice shared a post showing a driver and at least two passengers refusing to get out of a car and a CBP agent smashing the car's window, prompting the driver to take off from the scene.

Fast-forward to more than a week later, Longoria's family revealed that Francisco has since been taken into custody.

The backstory:

During the early stages of the incident, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security accused the driver of the work truck of injuring two CBP agents with the vehicle. However, as of writing on August 28, no video has been released by federal officials supporting such allegation. The video shared by Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice from August 16 also did not show CBP agents being allegedly run over by the pickup truck.

The Source: This report used information provided by the family of Francisco Longoria and previous FOX 11 reports, which used information provided by the San Bernardino Police Department and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.



