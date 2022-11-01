Man shot during attempted robbery in Van Nuys

A 40-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery in Van Nuys overnight, authorities said.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting was reported in the 14900 block of Marlin Place, near Kester Avenue and Vanowen Street, just after 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said the victim was standing outside when he was approached by three men who pulled out a gun and demanded his property. The victim was shot twice, and the suspects left the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance and there was no information on his condition. The LAPD said he is not cooperating with investigators.

The investigation is ongoing.