Man shot at car meet at Rialto park

A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot at a car meet at a Rialto park, according to police.

Rialto Police were called to Jerry Eaves Park on North Ayala Drive just before 11 a.m. Saturday. When police got there they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

According to police, the shooting happened as a group of local car enthusiasts was holding its annual picnic in the park. During the picnic, the suspect got into an argument with one of the car enthusiasts. The suspect then got in their car - a dark compact car - and drove away. Police say that as the suspect pulled onto North Ayala Drive, they shot into the crowd of car enthusiasts, hitting one man in the leg.

That man was treated for his injuries on the scene and then transferred to a local trauma center. According to police, he's currently in stable condition.

The Rialto Police Department is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 909-820-2632.