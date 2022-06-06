Man robs Westchester adult store at gunpoint, leaves with adult toy: Police

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a man who robbed an adult store in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles back in April.

According to police, a man entered the store near Lincoln Boulevard and 84th street just before 11 p.m. on April 18, and approached the person at the counter with a black semiautomatic handgun. Police say the man demanded "all the money" from the register, pointing the gun at the store employee.

However, the suspect backed off, then walked to a nearby display shelf. Police say the man grabbed "an adult novelty product" and then left the store without any money.

Police say the man they're looking for is somewhere between 40 and 50 years old with dark hair and dark eyes. No other information about the suspect was provided. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call police.