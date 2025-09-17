Man reunites with strangers who saved his life at Orange County beach

The Brief Bryan Parkinson reunited with the Good Samaritans who helped save his life. Parkinson told FOX 11 he had some reaction to a medication and went into cardiac arrest.



An Orange County man is grateful to be alive after he went into cardiac arrest at a Dana Point beach nearly two weeks ago on September 6.

A couple of Good Samaritans and a lifeguard helped save his life. Doctors say Bryan Parkinson's chances of survival were less than 1%, so he says it's a miracle he's up and walking around.

What they're saying:

"It turns out it was an adverse reaction to a medication I was on that sent me into cardiac arrest," said Parkinson.

But that day, what was happening was a mystery.

His wife, Brittany, said she thought he was having a seizure.

"Like I saw his face go from life to no life, I thought immediately my life was over," said Brittany.

Teenagers nearby called 911. Nearby women helped look after Brittany and their two children and two men jumped into action.

"The first thing I wanted to make sure was that he was breathing adequately. Another gentleman showed up and I had him hold the pulse to make sure we had a pulse," said Yamah Amiri.

Amiri is a doctor, an anesthesiologist at UC Irvine Medical Center.

The other gentleman he mentioned is a nurse anesthetist.

When Parkinson stopped breathing, they did CPR. Then, and a third hero showed up, Lifeguard Colton Crockett with an automated external defibrillator (AED).

"Managed to get one shock and within seconds he was up and conscious and breathing," said Crockett.

A post on social media led to the family tracking down the heroes and reuniting on Wednesday.

The Parkinsons said there's only one way everything could have fallen into place the way it did.

"The man upstairs. It's God, it's a miracle, there's no other way to explain it," said Parkinson.

The nurse who helped was not able to make it because of work, but he is in touch with the family. The Parkinsons are hoping this story inspires people to get CPR certified.