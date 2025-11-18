Man rescued from San Gabriel River in El Monte
EL MONTE, Calif. - A man was successfully rescued from the San Gabriel River in El Monte Monday night by specialized teams from the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
What we know:
The rescue took place in the San Gabriel River near the Valley Boulevard exit just before 9:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Firefighters from the department's urban search and rescue teams responded to reports of a man trapped in the riverbed.
The man was airlifted by a helicopter from the river to a nearby bike path and taken to the hospital.
What we don't know:
The man's current condition is unknown.
The circumstances that led to the man becoming trapped in the riverbed are not clear.
