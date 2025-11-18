Man rescued from San Gabriel River in El Monte

The Brief A man was rescued from the San Gabriel River in El Monte late Monday night by the Los Angeles County Fire Department's Urban Search and Rescue teams. The rescue, which required a helicopter airlift from the river to a nearby bike path, took place just before 9:30 p.m. near the 605 Freeway. The man was transported to a hospital by paramedics, and his current condition is unknown.



A man was successfully rescued from the San Gabriel River in El Monte Monday night by specialized teams from the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

What we know:

The rescue took place in the San Gabriel River near the Valley Boulevard exit just before 9:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters from the department's urban search and rescue teams responded to reports of a man trapped in the riverbed.

The man was airlifted by a helicopter from the river to a nearby bike path and taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

The man's current condition is unknown.

The circumstances that led to the man becoming trapped in the riverbed are not clear.