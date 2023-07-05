Man reportedly loses part of hand lighting fireworks: LAFD

article

Authorities are investigating after a man reportedly lost part of his hand while lighting fireworks for the 4th of July in Los Angeles.

According to police, the 22-year-old man was allegedly lighting fireworks in the 2500 block of South Catalina Street when he suffered a "reported extremity injury."

The unidentified man also suffered burns to his body and was taken to the hospital for treatment of "significant hand trauma," authorities said.

It's unclear at this time what happened with the fireworks.

No other information was immediately available.

City News Service contributed to this report.