Man removed from Knott's Berry Farm over alleged racial slur loses job with IE water district: report

The Brief A man caught on video allegedly yelling a racial slur and fighting at Knott's Berry Farm has reportedly been fired from his job at an Inland Empire water district. The incident, which occurred on July 12 and went viral, led to the man's removal from the theme park by security. The man's identity has not been officially released, and it's unclear if he faces criminal charges.



A man who was caught on camera allegedly yelling a racial slur at Knott's Berry Farm, then later getting into a fight, has reportedly lost his job with an Inland Empire water district, the Orange County Register reports.

What we know:

The July 12 incident, which went viral on social media, apparently shows the man, accompanied by a woman who appears to be his girlfriend or wife, calling another person a "f*****g wetback" after an apparent dispute while waiting in line for a ride. Shocked bystanders were seen visibly reacting to his comment, but it appears no one else spoke up.

Warning: Video contains graphic language. Viewer discretion advised.

According to the publication, Knott's security members responded to the incident and removed the man from the theme park after he later got into a physical fight with someone else.

While his identity was not released by officials, social media users were quick to name him as an employee for the Eastern Municipal Water District in Perris. His girlfriend or wife, who was next to him during the incident, is allegedly employed as a local school teacher.

What they're saying:

In a statement to the Orange County Register, the EMWD said the man in the video had been let go and reaffirmed its commitment to "guiding principles that include respect, integrity, accountability, and maintaining a safe environment for all employees, customers, and the communities we serve."

What we don't know:

The man's identity has not officially been released.

It's unclear if the man is facing any criminal charges.

It's also unknown what led up to the incident.

Dig deeper:

That wasn't the only incident at Knott's Berry Farm that day that went viral.

In a separate incident, video also taken on July 12 showed a woman who allegedly made racist comments to a ride operator and a family, and threatened to call immigration officers, according to the publication.

The woman was contacted by Knott's security and has reportedly been banned from Knott's Berry Farm for life.

In a statement to the OC Register, the theme park said it has "zero tolerance for any type of inappropriate behavior."