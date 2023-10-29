Man on Lime scooter hit and killed by driver in Hollywood

A man was killed in Hollywood Sunday morning after he was hit by a driver while riding on an electric rental scooter.

The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Western Avenue and Sierra Vista Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said. Police said the man on the scooter was crossing Western, when a black sedan heading north, hit the man, throwing him from the scooter. The driver then left, leaving the man laying in the road.

Minutes later, another driver heading south hit the scooter, which was also in the road. That driver then noticed the man in the road and called 911.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics got to the scene and took the scooter driver to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Officials have not yet identified him.

Police are now searching for the driver of that black sedan. Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call the LAPD's West Traffic Division at 213-473-0234 or 1-877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 800-222-8477 or submitting them online at lapdonline.org.