Man killed in San Juan Capistrano, deputies investigating

Sheriff's deputies in Orange County are investigating the murder of a 30-year-old man in San Juan Capistrano over the weekend.

Deputies were called to the 26000 block of Calle San Luis just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday. When they got there they found a man, identified as Marvin Guadarrama, who had "been assaulted and sustained traumatic injuries," according to deputies.

Orange County Fire Authority paramedics declared Guadarrama dead at the scene.

Authorities did not release any details about potential suspects, just that they fled before deputies arrived.

Anyone with information about this crime was asked to call the Orange County Sheriff's Department at 714-288-6740. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via Crime Stoppers by calling 1-855-847-6227.