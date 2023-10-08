Man killed in apparent fight in Altadena

article

Deputies in Altadena are investigating Sunday after one man was found dead and another was found injured after an apparent fight between the two.

Officials were called out to the 2300 block of North Canyada Avenue just after 3 p.m. Sunday according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, for reports of a battery. When they got there, they found one man unresponsive, and a second man who was injured, which the department said appeared to be from a fight between the two men.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were called, and pronounced the unresponsive man dead at the scene. The injured man was brought to the hospital.

Authorities did not identify either man, and are still investigating what happened. Anyone with information was asked to call the LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anyonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, or online at lacrimestoppers.org.