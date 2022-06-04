Man in critical condition after shooting on Long Beach bike path
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A man was hospitalized in critical condition Saturday after a shooting on a beach bike path in Long Beach.
The shooting was reported at about 8:25 p.m. Friday on the bike path in the vicinity of 2100 Ocean Blvd., Officer Paige White of the Long Beach Police Department told City News Service.
The victim was wounded in the upper body and arriving officers rendered aid to him until paramedics arrived and took him to a hospital, White said.
The suspect fled before police arrived and no description or motive were available, she said.