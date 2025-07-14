Scantily-clad man tries to rob donut shop in Los Angeles; Workers and police fight back

The Brief A scantily-clad man tried to rob a donut shop in Los Angeles. Workers fought back, prompting the bikini-wearing man, later identified as Christopher Hall, to run. Police eventually found Hall at a nearby apartment complex and their interaction took a violent turn – as shown in the body camera footage released by LAPD a little more than a month after the incident.



What we know:

Back on May 30, 2025, the Los Angeles Police Department was told that a man – seen in surveillance photo wearing a bikini with pink clothing wrapped around him – tried to rob a Winchell's donut shop in the Harvard Heights area.

In the incident, the donut shop workers fought back, throwing cash at him and then rammed the scantily-clad suspect with a cart. The man – later identified by LAPD as Christopher Hall – took off from the business.

Fast-forward to July 2025, LAPD released body camera footage showing the moments officers spotted Hall after he ran away from the donut shop.

In the video, LAPD said officers had ordered Hall to drop the weapon he was holding. Hall didn't, so one of the officers opened fire – and missed.

Hall was eventually placed in custody after officers used a Taser to stop him.

LAPD recovered an airsoft gun and a knife from the scene.