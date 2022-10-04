Man ignores 'mysterious call,' later finds out it was Michigan Lottery telling him he won $100,000

A Washtenaw County man won $100,000 from a second chance Michigan Lottery game.

The 56-year-old man who chose to remain anonymous said he scans non-winning $300,000,000 Diamond Riches tickets into the lottery app, which enters players into drawings for other prizes. He was selected in a random Aug. 31 drawing.

"I received a call from a number I didn’t recognize, so I didn’t answer it, and it slipped my mind," he said. "Later that night, I was checking my email and saw a message from the Lottery saying that I had won $100,000. As soon as I saw that, I remembered the mysterious call and listened to the message that was left."

That message was telling him he had won.

"I am not sure I got an hour of sleep that night, I was so excited that I had won. First thing the next morning, I called the Lottery to schedule my appointment to claim the prize!" he said.