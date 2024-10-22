Man found stabbed to death at Santa Ana park

A man was found stabbed to death in a Santa Ana Park Tuesday morning, and police are investigating.

Officers were called out to Delhi Park on S. Halladay Street around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday after reports that there was a man in the park who was unresponsive.

When police got there, they found 46-year-old Eduardo Rigoberto Bustamante with multiple stab wounds across his body. Paramedics pronounced Bustamante dead at the scene.

The Santa Ana Police Department is investigating the killing and say it may have been gang-related.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact detectives at 714-245-8390, or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.