Man found shot to death in vehicle in Palmdale

An investigation continued Sunday into the shooting death of a man in Palmdale on Saturday night.

The victim, who was found dead in a vehicle around 6:45 p.m. Saturday in the 36000 block of Windtree Circle, was approximately 20 to 30 years old, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

A news videographer at the scene told City News Service that the initial call was for fireworks in the residential area but arriving deputies found a car with bullet holes and the victim inside.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).