Man fatally stabbed outside Westlake Metro station

An investigation is underway after a man was found stabbed to death outside a Los Angeles Metro station.

The victim, 28-year-old Adrian Alberto Casillas, was found inside the Westlake/MacArthur Park Metro stop Tuesday around 9 p.m.

Investigators said someone stabbed Casillas outside the station located near Wilshire Boulevard and Alvarado Street and he ran down the escalator into the Metro stop and collapsed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's not clear at this time what led to the stabbing.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.

City News Service contributed to this report.