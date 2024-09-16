Man found dead in Glendora house fire; wife missing

A man was found dead after a fire ripped through a home in Glendora, but it appears the deadly fire was no accident.

Firefighters responded to the single-story home on Danecroft Avenue around 2:30 a.m. after a fire was reported. But once they got there, they immediately noticed something that made them declare this a crime scene.

The 71-year-old male homeowner who was found dead has not been identified. But now a search is underway for the man's 68-year-old wife and the family dog.

Police said they are concerned for the woman's welfare. They told FOX 11 they had responded to this home a month ago regarding a domestic violence incident. No one was arrested, but the family told FOX 11 the couple was in the process of a divorce.

When asked if police believe the woman could be a victim or suspect, they said she was "potentially a victim and missing," and did not elaborate further.

Homicide detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are on scene, as well as arson investigators.

They are obtaining a warrant to be able to search the house and search through the rubble.

Firefighters did do at least two searches and did not find any other victims.

The couple has two adult children. The daughter was seen at the home, and their son has also been notified.