Man charged with molesting minors after incident in West Hollywood

The Brief A 42-year-old man was arrested in West Hollywood on suspicion of committing criminal acts against juveniles. Elmer Mercado faces charges including lascivious acts against a minor and molesting a minor. Sheriff's investigators believe there may be additional victims and urged the public to provide tips.



Sheriff's investigators are currently seeking potential victims of 42-year-old Elmer Mercado, who was arrested in West Hollywood on suspicion of committing criminal acts against juveniles.

What we know:

Mercado was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 23 by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD).

The charges against him include alleged lascivious acts against a minor and annoying and molesting a minor.

The investigation began when deputies responded on Tuesday to a call involving two juveniles.

The children told authorities that they were walking in the 1000 block of Havenhurst Drive when the suspect followed them and assaulted one of them.

What they're saying:

Due to the serious nature of the allegations, the LASD is actively reaching out to the public, focusing on the possibility of more incidents involving this suspect in the region.

A sheriff's department statement confirmed the ongoing investigation and the belief that the case may extend beyond the initial report.

What you can do:

Tips can be provided to the sheriff's Special Victims Bureau's toll-free tip line at 877-710-5273, or by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.

Tips can also be provided anonymously through crime stoppers at 800-222-tips (8477) or lacrimestoppers.org.