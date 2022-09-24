Man caught on camera stealing dog through car window in Irvine parking lot

A man was arrested after he was caught on camera stealing a dog from inside a vehicle.

The Irvine Police Department said a small dog named "Mookie" was stolen out of a vehicle parking in the University Town Center. Police say the suspect, identified as Earl Choi, 38, walked up to the victim's car and removed the dog through an open window.

The victim posted about the incident on a pet recovery website, which later resulted in the suspect contacting the victim.

According to police, the suspect claimed his roommate came home with a dog matching Mookie’s description and would return it for a small fee. The two agreed to meet to make the exchange and once the suspect arrived with Mookie, officers arrested him. He was charged with grand theft.

Mookie was returned safely to his owner.