Freeway shooting victim calls for help at McDonald's drive-thru in Azusa

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7:36AM
Azusa
A man was shot shortly after merging onto the freeway in Azusa, officials say.

AZUSA, Calif. - A man was shot shortly after merging onto the freeway in the San Gabriel Valley late Monday morning, authorities said.

Officials with the California Highway Patrol said the victim was shot while entering the Azusa on-ramp to the eastbound 210 Freeway around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

The wounded man was able to exit off the freeway and called for help from a McDonald’s drive-thru at Noble Avenue and East McKinley Street in Azusa. The victim was then taken to a hospital for treatment.

It’s unclear what prompted the shooting and a suspect description was not available.

No further information was released. 
 