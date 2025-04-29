Man viciously attacked in suspected hate crime in Inglewood; suspect sought

article

Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in connection with a possible hate crime in Inglewood.

What we know:

According to police, the incident happened on Tuesday, April 15 in the 200 block of W. Hyde Park.

Officials said the suspect approached the victim, punching him repeatedly in the head and face while shouting racial slurs. The victim fell to the ground and was further assaulted.

The suspect attempted to stab the victim but failed, fleeing west on Hyde Park Boulevard.

The victim suffered facial fractures and an eye laceration, and his house keys were stolen during the attack.

The suspect is described as a man, aged 30-40, approximately 6'00" tall and weighing 200 lbs.

He was wearing a green hooded pullover sweatshirt, black face mask, green sweatpants, black gloves, and white and green Nike shoes. Notable features include a tattoo on his stomach and a mole between his left eye and nose.

The suspect may be associated with a 2008-2012 silver/blue/green Chevrolet Malibu with tinted rear windows.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to contact the Inglewood Police Department Watch Commander at 310-412-5206, referencing report number 25-21040. Additional inquiries can be directed to the Inglewood Police Detective Bureau at 310-412-5240.