Man arrested in Corona road rage incident

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a road rage incident in Corona Wednesday.

It happened just before 8 a.m. on the southbound I-15 Freeway north of Dos Lagos Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials said a "road rage incident" happened between a Nissan Sentra and a Honda Civic. As both cars exited at Dos Lagos Drive, the driver of the Nissan, later identified as 27-year-old Wami Ogbonda of Corona, threatened the other person and pointed a gun at the person, CHP said.

Ogbonda was later located and arrested and the gun used was recovered in his car. He was booked on felony charges of brandishing a firearm, according to CHP.

"The California Highway Patrol takes aggressive driving and road rage seriously and will actively investigate these incidents," said Riverside CHP Area Commander Captain Levi Miller. "The CHP has highly trained personnel assigned to investigate all crimes occurring on our freeways."

CHP continues to encourage anyone who witnesses road rage behavior to call 911 and report the incident.





