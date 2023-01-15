Alleged Beverly Hills trespassing suspect wanted
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - A man accused of trespassing into a Beverly Hills home Sunday morning is being sought by police.
It happened around 8 a.m. at a home in the 1000 block of Laurel Way.
According to police, officers responded to the home in what was initially believed to be a residential burglary, but the call was later downgraded to a trespass during the investigation.
The Beverly Hills Police Department released photos of the suspect wanted.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 310-550-4951.