Alleged Beverly Hills trespassing suspect wanted

A man accused of trespassing into a Beverly Hills home Sunday morning is being sought by police.

It happened around 8 a.m. at a home in the 1000 block of Laurel Way.

According to police, officers responded to the home in what was initially believed to be a residential burglary, but the call was later downgraded to a trespass during the investigation.

The Beverly Hills Police Department released photos of the suspect wanted.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 310-550-4951.