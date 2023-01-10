Man arrested for allegedly molesting 3 children in Buena Park Walmart

article

A man has been arrested for allegedly molesting children at the Buena Park Mall the day after Christmas, according to officials.

Buena Park Police responded to the Walmart at the mall on Dec. 26, to reports of someone molesting children. When they arrived, police arrested 37-year-old Adam Reeves on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts and annoying and molesting minors.

Police did not provide details, but accused Reeves of molesting at least three victims, and are searching for any potential others.

SUGGESTED: Home invasion suspect killed by mother protecting her children, sheriff says

Anyone with information was asked to call the Buena Park Police Department at 714-562-3901.