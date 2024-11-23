Man accused of stabbing multiple people in downtown Ventura was arrested, released 1 week earlier

The Brief Ventura Police arrested Efrain Troncoso Saturday morning after he allegedly stabbed multiple people, attacked another with a metal pipe, and tried to steal a car. Officials said Troncoso has been arrested multiple other times in Ventura County, including last week for alleged arson and resisting arrest, injuring an officer. All of Saturday morning's attacks happened within minutes of each other.



Police in Ventura arrested a man early Saturday morning who they said was responsible for stabbing two people and attacking two others downtown, all within minutes of each other.

Officers arrested Efrain Troncoso on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and attempted vehicle theft.

The first attack happened just after 7 a.m. near Ash Street and Thompson Boulevard. Police said they'd received a call from a man who claimed he was stabbed in the back by a man on a bicycle.

As officers were helping that man, another call came in. This time, a woman called 911 saying a man stabbed her in the neck while she was walking on Chestnut Street. Minutes later, a third man called in, saying someone had hit him in the head with a metal pipe and robbed him.

Police started searching the area for the attacker. That's when a final person called 911, saying that a man had robbed him at knife point and taken his car keys.

All four attacks happened in less than 30 minutes, within just five blocks of each other.

Officers found Troncoso inside a car that he'd broken into, police said, trying to start the car with the stolen keys. They arrested Troncoso at gunpoint.

According to the Ventura Police Department, Troncoso had been arrested several times in Moorpark, including as recently as last week for alleged arson and resisting arrest.